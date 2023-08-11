Ranking the Atlanta Falcons remaining receiver free agency options
By Nick Halden
1. Julio Jones
With Matt Ryan returning to Atlanta Falcons camp and Matt Schaub joining the coaching staff, it is clear that this is a group that is willing to learn from Atlanta's past. Not completely shutting the door on Atlanta's franchise players with Ryan even offering to help Desmond Ridder with anything the second year quarterback might need.
Taking this a step further Atlanta could bring back former franchise star Julio Jones to help the next generation of Atlanta receivers. Jones is still capable of flashes of the player he once was but clearly struggles to stay healthy and on the field at this point in his career.
Signing Jones isn't about trying to add the player he once was but bringing in a tone-setter and leader for a young position group.
There is also the chance that returning to Atlanta allows Jones to return to a respectable level of production as a depth option. Any player that Atlanta adds at this point is nothing more than a third or fourth option at the position and will offer the team depth and leadership.
Julio Jones ending his career with Atlanta and helping the team turn the page to the next version of a playoff contender would be perfect for both sides.