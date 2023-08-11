Ranking the Atlanta Falcons remaining receiver free agency options
By Nick Halden
2. Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry has been a productive receiver every year of his career before joining the Saints last season. The chemistry simply wasn't there with Andy Dalton and injuries hampered the veteran who is still sitting in free agency after the worst season of his career.
While Landry struggling with the Saints is a concern it is the outlier and there is reason to believe that with a stable offense, Jarvis could be productive in a limited role. Landry is thirty and clearly not going to be the receiver he once was but should return to form a bit with a Falcons team that clearly could use a reliable veteran.
3. Sammy Watkins
Sammy Watkins can be counted on for 300-400 receiving yards if the veteran is able to stay on the field. Sammy like the two veterans mentioned before him has struggled to stay on the field as he has aged and with those struggles has come a dip in production. Still, at this point, there are few better options and Watkins would offer the team a great depth piece in case of injury.