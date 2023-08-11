Ranking the Atlanta Falcons remaining receiver free agency options
By Nick Halden
4. Kenny Golladay
Why Kenny Golladay fell off of a cliff in New York in what should have been his prime seasons remains head-scratching. It is obvious that Golladay fell out with the coaching staff and didn't have chemistry with Daniel Jones.
Golladay was an 1,000-yard receiver and a top twenty player at his position with Matthew Stafford and the Lions. The fact that Kenny has fallen so far so quickly in what should be his prime season is a huge concern.
Still, Golladay is an interesting option on the off chance he can re-find the form he had with the Lions.