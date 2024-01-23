5 best moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
The top moves that Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
4. Finding four starters in the draft
After two subpar drafts, Terry Fontenot nailed his third. He drafted Bijan Robinson, Matt Bergeron, Zach Harrison, Clark Phillips, DeMarcco Hellams, and Jovaughn Gwyn. Only one of those players didn't play a significant role on this team.
If not for Hellams being inactive due to injury, the Falcons would have started four of their six rookies to close out the season. And none of them played poorly. Bijan was the top running back in a run-heavy offense, Bergeron was the leader in offensive snaps, Clark Phillips took the job of former third-overall pick Jeff Okudah, and DeMarcco Hellams took former second-round pick Richie Grant's job. And we would be dumb if we didn't mention the impact Zach Harrison had down the stretch.
It was as impressive as it gets in the draft for the Falcons.