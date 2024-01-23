5 best moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
The top moves that Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
4 of 5
2. Hiring DC Ryan Nielsen
Ryan Nielsen wasn't a hot name in the search for a new defensive coordinator but he sure proved why he should have been.
Nielsen took over for the retired Dean Pees last offseason and you could tell immediately that he was going to change the tune of this defense—and that he did. From week one they performed at a high level as a unit and had the biggest turnaround of any defense.
Unfortunately, it is looking like it will be one and done for Nielsen in Atlanta with the firing of Arthur Smith. I think we all would like him to stay but it is unlikely. Whoever ends up with him has one heck of a coach in their grasp.