5 best moves the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
The top moves that Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons made in 2023
1. Signing S Jessie Bates III
Even with the amount of money the Atlanta Falcons gave him, I don't think they ever expected to get the production and leadership they did out of Jessie Bates.
One could argue that this was the best free agent signing of the 2023 offseason. You could feel the impact that Bates had on the defense. He commanded the defense while also being their biggest playmaker.
One can ask, how many games did Jessie Bates save during the Falcons' seven-win season? Answer: More than he didn't.