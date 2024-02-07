Ranking the Atlanta Falcons top 5 positions of need in 2024
Ranking the five positions that the Atlanta Falcons must improve during the 2024 offseason
Even with a new head coach and coaching staff, the Atlanta Falcons are in a better position than they were one year ago. Numerous players, especially rookies, stepped up and proved they can make a huge impact on this team.
With that being said, they have some massive holes. Here are the rankings of the five biggest holes on this roster that must be filled during free agency and the draft.
5. Safety
Under contract: Jessie Bates III, Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Micah Abernathy, Arnold Tarpley, Lukas Denis
It was hard to decide between safety and defensive line. Ultimately, safety is a bigger need because of the lack of proven players outside of Jessie Bates.
Can Richie Grant improve? Certainly, but right now the fact is that Grant has not been good. He lost his starting spot to a sixth-round rookie and is trending toward being a bust. The Falcons cannot give Grant a starting spot in 2024.
As for Hellams, he was good but are we going to count on a sixth-round sophomore to be a starter? It is a risky idea. The Falcons would be smart to bring in a mid-tier veteran for insurance.