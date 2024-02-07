Ranking the Atlanta Falcons top 5 positions of need in 2024
Ranking the five positions that the Atlanta Falcons must improve during the 2024 offseason
3. Edge rusher
Under contract: Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Ade Ogundeji
When are we going to find a franchise edge rusher?
If there is anything Raheem Morris has to do for his defense, it has to be finding a great edge rusher. Last season, this team lacked that game-wrecker who could make a play on the final drive of the game to seal the deal.
Bud Dupree is a free agent and he was the most consistent player. Arnold Ebiketie has shown some outstanding flashes but continues to be used in a limited role.
As for DeAngelo Malone, who knows what his future is after playing just a few defensive snaps in his second year.