Ranking the NFC South after week one of free agency
4. New Orleans Saints
Much to Atlanta Falcons fans joy there isn't an argument to put the Saints anywhere but the basement of the NFC South. Through the first week of free agency the team has lost Kaden Elliss, David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Marcus Davenport only hours into free agency.
Teh team's big moves thus far have been adding running back Jamaal Williams and quarterback Derek Carr. Signing Carr continues to attempt to put off a rebuild in hopes you can somehow contend with a slightly better version of Andy Dalton with a downgraded roster.
For the record Carr has never won a playoff game nearly a decade into his career failing to score twenty points the one time he did make the playoffs. This isn't the upgrade many people believe it to be and with a downgraded defense and a bad head coach this team is destined for the basement and the realization they just signed up for four years of Carr when what they needed was a rebuild.
Signing Carr was a mistake one that allowed another team to push past them despite clearly focusing on a rebuild and letting key veterans walk two years after winning it all.