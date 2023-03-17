Ranking the NFC South after week one of free agency
3. Tampa Bay Bucs
At least if the Bucs had put off a rebuild two years after winning the Super Bowl it would have been understandable. Only a year ago they were one play away from beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the playoffs.
Instead with Tom Brady retiring the Bucs are clearing cap space while bringing back building blocks. The team signed a bridge quarterback in Baker Mayfield to compete with Kyle Trask heading into the season.
Jumping into a rebuild so quickly after Brady retired is going to help the team long-term something the Saints should have done after Drew Brees walked away instead of pretending they could win a Super Bowl with Jameis Winston or Derek Carr at quarterback.
Tampa is a team that isn't going to be in playoff contention but is going to have a chance to be competitive every week. Baker is out to prove he can still start in this league and has great options at receiver and a capable defense despite all the key departures. This team isn't going to be playoff bound but they will be a lot more fun to watch than many believe them to be heading into the season.