Ranking the NFC South after week one of free agency
1. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons can win this division with Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback. Desmond Ridder doesn't have to be the answer Atlanta hopes he is to win with the defense they are building and with Arthur Smith's strong run system.
If last year's version of the Falcons with a tougher schedule can win seven games there is no reason to believe this roster cannot win 10-11 games with Ridder of Heinicke at quarterback.
So far the team has added Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, and Heinicke while retaining their own top free agents and adding Jonnu Smith in a trade. The Falcons are clearly winning the off-season right now in the NFC South and have reason to believe they are division favorites.
Atlanta should still be expected to add help at receiver, guard, running back, and edge rusher in free agency leaving their draft approach as simply taking who they believe to be the best player on the board.
This is Atlanta's division to lose with a last place schedule and a top ten draft pick added to a team that should already be able to win ten games in a division that should be all it takes to lock up.