Ray-Ray McCloud explains why he wore an Eagles jersey after Falcons victory on MNF
By Nick Halden
Ray-Ray McCloud made a very odd decision ahead of the Atlanta Falcons Monday Night Football showdown. The Atlanta receiver walked into the game wearing an Eagles jersey. Understandable without the context of an explanation it wasn't a popular move among Atlanta Falcons fans.
Repping a highly favored Eagles team the week you're playing them in a solo game was concerning. Without context, it is easy to question why your third receiver is wearing the jersey of the team you're about to face. However, this is a great example of why it is important to research before jumping to judgment.
McCloud was using Atlanta's standalone game as a platform not only for his family but as a reminder of the path left behind. It was a thoughtful decision and one that aged many fans takes poorly going into the game.
Ray-Ray McCloud has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far consistently playing a big role in each of the first two games. Surprising for a player who was expected to be a returner and depth piece offensively.
It has been the complete opposite with Cousins showing McCloud a lot of trust including giving the receiver the first shot at making the game-winning play. It was a flop from Atlanta's receiver but the coverage was questionable and could have easily drawn the flag.
Regardless, it was another great night Atlanta's third receiver. Wearing his father's Eagles jersey in an effort to honor the past and share his message, shouldn't be overlooked. It was a thoughtful decision that gave McCloud a chance he wouldn't often have.
Give McCloud credit not only for his level of play but for the bravery of wearing another team's jersey ahead of their matchup. Win or lose it was a decision easy to commend for a player who continues to defy expectations.