Re-grading the Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft class after one season
The Atlanta Falcons were able to land a 2023 NFL Draft class that grades well after just one season.
Overall, the Atlanta Falcons received positive reviews for their 2023 NFL Draft class—at least from those who don't hate the running back position.
This was an impressive feat for Terry Fontenot and co. after they had struggled to find a quantity of contributors in their first two drafts. Hopefully, this will become the new trend for the front office. If it does, then this team will win a Super Bowl.
Let's look back on how well the 2023 NFL Draft class of the Falcons grades out just one year later.
- 17 games
- 214 rushes for 976 yards and 4 TDs
- 58 catches for 487 yards and 4 TDs
Second guess taking a running back in the top ten all you want, it doesn't change the fact that Bijan Robinson was, arguably, the best prospect in the draft and he showed why.
Bijan nearly had 1,500 yards and scored eight touchdowns in a dysfunctional offense. Bijan had to share carries with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson against defenses who had no fear of anything but Bijan running the ball.
With a strong passing game in 2024, Bijan has the potential to go over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns. This pick was a home run.