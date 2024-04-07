Re-grading the Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft class after one season
The Atlanta Falcons were able to land a 2023 NFL Draft class that grades well after just one season.
- 17 games
- 1,127 offensive snaps
- 6 sacks allowed
The Falcons traded up to draft the last remaining position of need on their offensive line. Matthew Bergeron was inserted into the starting lineup at left guard and things went well, all things considered.
Going from playing tackle at Syracuse to playing inside against big and strong NFL interior defensive linemen is a huge jump. We saw some growing pains, as you would expect. At times he was overpowered but what you have to love is his competitiveness, improvements, and ability to stay on the field.
Bergeron was the offensive leader in snaps which is something you have to give him a lot of credit for. Yes, he gave up six sacks but he went out there and only missed one snap. That to me is a successful rookie season.