Re-grading the Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft class after one season
The Atlanta Falcons were able to land a 2023 NFL Draft class that grades well after just one season.
- 16 games
- 3 sacks
- 33 tackles
- 4 tackles for loss
The Atlanta Falcons took a swing on an underachieving defensive lineman from Ohio State. Zach Harrison, a former five-star recruit, wasn't great off the bat but he turned things on in the last few weeks of the season as he registered his first three sacks, made plays in the run game, and made an impact as a kick blocker.
If the season was a few weeks longer, I believe Harrison would be getting a lot more attention. I expect to see him be a breakout player in year two.
What hurts this grade a little bit is that they passed on some players who had better rookie seasons (Byron Young, Kobie Turner, De'Von Achane, etc.)