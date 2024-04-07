Re-grading the Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft class after one season
The Atlanta Falcons were able to land a 2023 NFL Draft class that grades well after just one season.
5 of 6
- 15 games
- 40 tackles
- 1 tackle for loss
From a pure value standpoint, the Falcons hit it out of the park with their first seventh-round pick. DeMarcco Hellams made plays during preseason giving him a spot on the roster and then proved to be better than Richie Grant later in the season
While he wasn't a Pro Bowl player by any means, he was solid and gave the Falcons consistency next to Jessie Bates.
It will be interesting to see whether Hellams is counted on to be a starter in 2024. The draft will determine that since he is the second-best option on the roster.