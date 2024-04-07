Blogging Dirty
Re-grading the Falcons' 2023 NFL Draft class after one season

The Atlanta Falcons were able to land a 2023 NFL Draft class that grades well after just one season.

By Grayson Freestone

Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Jovaughn Gwyn. Gwyn. C. OL. Round 7, Pick 225

  • Did not play

Outside of one snap on special teams, the Falcons did not use interior offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn.

Gwyn was the only rookie to not make an impact on the team. We do not know anything about him. He is not a certainty to make the team in his sophomore season but there also weren't any impact players taken after him in the seventh round.

Overall, this was an average pick.

