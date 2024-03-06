Re-sign or walk? Verdict on each of the Atlanta Falcons' 21 free agent
Assessing whether each soon-to-be free agent should be re-signed or allowed to walk for the Atlanta Falcons.
Will the Atlanta Falcons re-sign WRs Mack Hollins, Van Jefferson, KhaDarel Hodge, or Scotty Miller?
With essentially only Drake London under contract for the 2024 season, do not be surprised if the Atlanta Falcons bring back one or two of these free-agent receivers. The question is which one(s)?
With Mack Hollins and KhaDarel Hodge, you are fighting over how many snaps they would see and who is the better special teamer. Considering how hard Hollins fell off last year, I would give the edge to Hodge who was able to carve out a nice role on offense.
Van Jefferson was another wide receiver trade bust by Terry Fontenot and even though he came from the Rams, he is not going to be brought back.
Scotty Miller was alright and would bring much-needed speed but I anticipate the team looking elsewhere for a burner.