Re-sign or walk? Verdict on each of the Atlanta Falcons' 21 free agent
Assessing whether each soon-to-be free agent should be re-signed or allowed to walk for the Atlanta Falcons.
Will the Atlanta Falcons re-sign TEs Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, or Feleipe Franks?
Jonnu Smith was recently released after a fine season with the Falcons. He was a great receiving option for Arthur Smith's tight end-heavy scheme but the team is now transitioning to a traditional '11 personnel' offense. Smith deserves to get paid more than what Atlanta should offer him.
MyCole Pruitt is an interesting candidate to be brought back for another season. He will only demand league minimum and can be a good blocker with occasional value as a receiver. However, Zach Robinson will likely look for a more athletic substitution for Kyle Pitts, maybe in the late rounds of the draft.
Feleipe Franks? yeah... no, not going to happen.