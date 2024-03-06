Re-sign or walk? Verdict on each of the Atlanta Falcons' 21 free agent
Assessing whether each soon-to-be free agent should be re-signed or allowed to walk for the Atlanta Falcons.
Will the Atlanta Falcons re-sign OL Ethan Greenidge, Matt Hennessy, or Ryan Neuzil?
Ethan Greenidge sustained an injury last season which cost him his season. I don't expect him to be back.
As for the two centers, I could see either of them coming back. Drew Dalman will be the starter but you still need a backup. It is a toss-up between the two because Matt Hennessy has started at both center and guard but has been injury-prone, while Ryan Neuzil was decent last season and is an 'Exclusive Rights Free Agent' meaning the Falcons have him under complete control if they want to bring him back.
Neuzil would be the cheaper option and does not have the recent injury history of Hennessy.