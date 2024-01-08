Reassessing Every Atlanta Falcons 2023 Free Agency Signing
Free agency can make or break teams and the Atlanta Falcons spent a ton of money during the 2023 off-season to push for a playoff position. We’re going to run through all the signings to check out the surprises, smart moves, and lackluster decisions.
Kaleb McGary – After an up-and-down start to his career, McGary ended up becoming a free agent after the 2022 season. This eventually led to the Falcons giving him a 3-year deal worth $34.5 million and has played well for most of the season. Based on the short commitment and the minimal dead money after next season, this comes off as a smart decision for the team.
Taylor Heinicke – The journeyman quarterback was brought into Atlanta to compete with young quarterback Desmond Ridder but has contributed to the Falcons’ season-long passing issues. Heinicke has started four games (with three losses) and thrown four interceptions and taken eight sacks. Accuracy issues plagued him in Atlanta’s last game against Chicago and proved he is best as a high-end backup.
Jessie Bates III – Bates III may go down as one of the best signings in recent NFL history, and he’d likely be receiving even more praise if the Falcons were playing better. He was recently named to the Pro Bowl and should be considered for All-Pro honors once the season ends. The team constructed his contract in a way that allows an out after next season as well, but based on his play this year, it seems highly unlikely they’d have any reason to let him walk out the door.