Reassessing Every Atlanta Falcons 2023 Free Agency Signing
Mike Hughes – Signed to a two-year contract during free agency, Hughes has been below-average and failed to meet expectations. He’s started three games but only has one pass deflection, 19 tackles, and has struggled in coverage. The team could potentially keep him around based on how the draft and free agency go this off-season, but it seems more likely that he’ll get cut due to his minimal dead cap number.
Cornell Armstrong – Armstrong was released by Atlanta and is currently on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Tae Davis – Davis played in eight games for Atlanta this season but is currently with the Panthers and had a minimal impact.
Bradley Pinion – Special teams will always be an underrated part of football, but the signing of Bradley Pinion was another smart move by Atlanta. The punter has reached a career high of 46.7 yards per punt, has landed 26 punts within the 20-yard line, and is contributing on kickoffs as well. Kickers and punters are always variable year-by-year, but the team will hope that Pinion can continue his strong play next year as well.