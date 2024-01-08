Reassessing Every Atlanta Falcons 2023 Free Agency Signing
Keith Smith – Fullbacks are always a tough position to gauge in today’s NFL, but Smith has caught all three of his targets and signed a very small contract with the team. Seems like a no-harm, no-foul situation.
Kaden Elliss – After four years in New Orleans, the Falcons brought Kaden Elliss in and the linebacker has started 16 games, racked up 119 tackles, and been a reliable defender throughout the entire season. Although his cap number will increase next year, his play has more than warranted his current contract and he should be a big part of the defense.
Lorenzo Carter – Carter signed a much smaller contract than his fellow linebacker Elliss, and his production this season has matched up. He has appeared in all sixteen games, added three sacks, and recovered two fumbles. It’ll be interesting to see how the team handles him during the offseason as Atlanta can save almost $4 million if they cut Carter.