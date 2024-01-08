Reassessing Every Atlanta Falcons 2023 Free Agency Signing
Joe Gaziano – Gaziano has only appeared in one game and recorded one tackle. His contract is minimal but it’s hard to imagine the Falcons will bring him back next season unless they really need a depth piece.
Scott Miller – Miller was signed as a depth piece at wide receiver but hasn’t made a significant impact in Atlanta. He has appeared in all sixteen games but only recorded 9 catches for 95 yards. His contract is similar to Gaziano and the team should likely focus on adding younger prospects with more upside in the offseason.
Calais Campbell – There was a ton of excitement over Calais Campbell signing with the Falcons and he seemed to genuinely think the team could contend for a playoff spot. Unfortunately for Campbell, it has been a disappointing season in Atlanta and the team won’t be winning the Super Bowl. If he decides to come back for another season, Atlanta should look into resigning him to a smaller contract, but it wouldn’t shock anyone if he retired at the end of the year.
Josh Miles – Miles is now playing for the New York Giants and didn’t appear in a game for the Falcons.