Reassessing Every Atlanta Falcons 2023 Free Agency Signing
KhaDarel Hodge – Hodge is another depth piece at wide receiver but has produced much more than Miller. He has started four games, recorded 232 receiving yards on 14 catches, and 13 of those receptions went for first downs. Atlanta may bring him back as a fourth or fifth receiver next year to provide some veteran leadership in a potentially young wide receiver room.
Bud Dupree – After struggling with injuries for three straight seasons, Bud Dupree has played in 15 games and provided 5.5 sacks for the Falcons. There wasn’t a ton of initial hype behind his signing due to the past few years, and the linebacker may look to get a final long-term contract now that he’s 30. If he’s willing to take a smaller salary over two years, it may be a worthwhile investment for Atlanta.
Ethan Greenidge – Greenidge hasn’t appeared in a game for Atlanta.
Tre Flowers – Flowers signed a one-year deal with Atlanta and has struggled since joining the team. Although he’s appeared in all sixteen games, he’s been a liability in coverage and hasn’t resolved the Falcons’ issue at their number two corner spot. Flowers is already 28 and it’s hard to imagine he’ll get much better at this point so he’s likely one-and-done in Atlanta.