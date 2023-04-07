Recapping the Atlanta Falcons 2019 Draft
As the NFL Draft quickly approaches, it seems like the perfect time to start reliving the Atlanta Falcons draft classes from the past ten years. We’ll look into their hits, their misses, who they should have drafted, and a fun fact about every draft class.
This eleven-part series will end with a full recap of the Falcons 2023 draft with information on their picks, how they might impact the team in its upcoming season, and draft grades for the team’s choices as well.
Chris Lindstrom (1st – 14th Overall) – With 55 starts, a Pro Bowl Nomination, and an All-Pro honor, Chris Lindstrom is seemingly a home run choice for the Atlanta Falcons. He has provided stability amongst the offensive line and recently signed a five-year extension that’ll keep him in Atlanta for the foreseeable future. The Falcons will be thankful Lindstrom is around to help protect Desmond Ridder as the young quarterback begins his time as a full-time starter.
Kaleb McGary (1st – 31st Overall) – The Falcons went back-to-back on offensive linemen after trading back into the first round for McGary. The tackle has been less consistent than Lindstrom and seemed likely to leave Atlanta after having his fifth-year option declined last year. Luckily for the team and McGary, he started every game last season and recently signed a three-year extension to stay with the Falcons.
Kendall Sheffield (4th – 111th Overall) – After his first two seasons in Atlanta, Kendall Sheffield looked like a rotation piece and occasional starter for the Falcons. He started 20 games, recorded almost 100 tackles, and two forced fumbles. He ended up playing in only 9 games during his third season and is currently stuck on the Houston Texans practice squad.
Pollard Power: After falling to the fourth round in the 2019 NFL Draft, Tony Pollard was selected by the Dallas Cowboys to be a rotational piece in their offense. Since then he’s recorded over 5,000 yards from scrimmage, 23 touchdowns, and 121 receptions, and is likely the main reason Ezekiel Elliot is a free agent right now.
John Cominsky (4th – 135th Overall) – The Atlanta Falcons drafted John Cominsky in an attempt to boost their never-ending pass-rush issues. After only recording 1.5 sacks during his three seasons with the team, he ended up with the Detroit Lions where he played in 14 games and recorded a career-high in tackles, sacks, and pass deflections last year.
Qadree Ollison (5th – 152th Overall) – After only playing in 19 games for the Falcons during his three seasons in Atlanta, Ollison recorded less than 200 total yards and had five touchdowns. He is currently on the practice squad for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta likely wishes they had taken a chance on Pollard earlier in the draft.
Jordan Miller (5th – 172nd Overall) – After a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and an oblique injury, Jordan Miller was released by the Atlanta Falcons. He currently plays in the XFL and goes down as a clear miss.
Marcus Green (6th – 203rd Overall) – Green never played for the team.
Who’d They Miss?: In the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints took Kaden Elliss out of Idaho. After recording over 100 tackles during his time with the Saints, the Falcons signed him to a three-year contract in free agency this year.
Some of the notable undrafted free agents were linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and T.J. Edwards who could have provided a huge impact for the Atlanta Falcons' defense. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is another impact player who could have served a large role in the Falcons' offense over the last few seasons.