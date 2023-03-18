Reexamining the past few years of Atlanta Falcons free agency moves
2019:
Best Additions: N/A
Regretful Decisions: Jamon Brown and James Carpenter
Another year where the Falcons struggled to sign any players who made a major impact on the team’s fortunes. The team made a focused push on trying to improve their offensive line with the signings of Brown and Carpenter, but both failed to live up to their respective deals.
After signing a three-year contract with the team, Brown started 9 games for the team in 2019 before being released from his contract. Carpenter signed a four-year deal with the team and started 24 games over the next two seasons, but was released after the 2020 season and only played one more game in the league afterward.
The smartest decision the team might have made in free agency was letting Tevin Coleman go. The running back signed a contract with the 49ers and struggled with injuries throughout the next few seasons.