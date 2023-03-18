Reexamining the past few years of Atlanta Falcons free agency moves
2020:
Best Additions: Still nothing…
Regretful Decisions: Dante Fowler and Todd Gurley
For the third offseason in a row, the Atlanta Falcons failed to sign anyone that gives fans good memories. Although it’s easy to respect the organization for spending money on players they thought could make an impact, the consistent failures from 2018, 2019, and 2020 showcase why the team has struggled to break through recently.
Fowler was coming off a career season in Los Angeles but had struggled to make a consistent impact in the seasons beforehand. He parlayed his big year into a three-year contract worth over $40 million and was expected to revamp the Falcons' pass rush. He ended up totaling only three sacks in his first season, and after only putting up 4.5 the following year, the team released him.
After a standout career at the University of Georgia, fans in Atlanta were hoping Gurley would bounce back after signing with the Falcons. Unfortunately, the opposite happened and Gurley put up a career low in rushing yards, and receiving yards, and is best known for scoring a touchdown when he probably should have taken a knee in a loss against the Detroit Lions.