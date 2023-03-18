Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Falcons Free Agency

Reexamining the past few years of Atlanta Falcons free agency moves

Justin Winters
Todd Gurley was another disappointing free agency signing for the Atlanta Falcons
Todd Gurley was another disappointing free agency signing for the Atlanta Falcons / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
2021:

Best Additions: Cordarrelle Patterson

Regretful Decisions: Thankfully, none!

After years of making free agency mistakes, the Atlanta Falcons avoided giving out any major contracts in the 2021 off-season. They signed a few defensive players who might not have made a huge impact, but were signed to minimal deals and didn’t change the team’s long-term trajectory.

Patterson had played for four different NFL teams before signing in Atlanta. He was expected to serve as a backup/change-of-pace back for Mike Davis who the team also signed in free agency. The opposite ended up happening as Patterson started 13 games, set a career-high in receiving yards, and scored 11 touchdowns. Although the team failed to make the playoffs, they had to be thankful for the impact Patterson made on their season.

