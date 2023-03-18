Reexamining the past few years of Atlanta Falcons free agency moves
2021:
Best Additions: Cordarrelle Patterson
Regretful Decisions: Thankfully, none!
After years of making free agency mistakes, the Atlanta Falcons avoided giving out any major contracts in the 2021 off-season. They signed a few defensive players who might not have made a huge impact, but were signed to minimal deals and didn’t change the team’s long-term trajectory.
Patterson had played for four different NFL teams before signing in Atlanta. He was expected to serve as a backup/change-of-pace back for Mike Davis who the team also signed in free agency. The opposite ended up happening as Patterson started 13 games, set a career-high in receiving yards, and scored 11 touchdowns. Although the team failed to make the playoffs, they had to be thankful for the impact Patterson made on their season.