Reexamining the past few years of Atlanta Falcons free agency moves
2022:
Best Additions: Lorenzo Carter, Rashaan Evans, Bradley Pinion
Regretful Decisions: Two years in a row with none?!
Even though the Falcons continued their disappointing trend of losing close games in 2022, Carter and Evans were both impact players who helped make the defense better throughout the season. Both were signed for small contracts and were consistent in pass coverage (Evans) or led the team’s edge rushers in sacks (Carter).
Pinion was another signing that might not have caught many eyes initially, but he set a career-high in punt average and arguably had his best season in over four years. The team has also resigned him to a three-year contract and he should provide some consistency to the special teams unit.
While the lack of success over the last five seasons can be concerning for most Falcons fans, the team has seemed to realize their mistakes in signing players like Fowler, Carpenter, and Fusco. It’ll be exciting to see how the team utilizes new additions such as Jessie Bates in the upcoming season as the team hopes to end its playoff drought.