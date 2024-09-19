Rest of NFL proving why the Falcons' approach at quarterback was brilliant
Six quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in April, tying a record that last happened in 1983. With that many opportunities for a rookie quarterback to succeed early in the season, it was hard to imagine that one of them, at least, wouldn't come out swinging.
That has been anything but the case through two weeks as none of them have looked good. What does look good is the plan the Atlanta Falcons put into action at the crucial position as they have proved that starting a rookie isn't the best plan of action.
Falcons were smart not to start their rookie QB Michael Penix Jr.
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, and Bo Nix were all drafted in the first round. Williams, Daniels, and Nix went into the season as their team's starters while Maye and Penix sit behind veterans and McCarthy sits on injured reserve.
Things have not gone great for the three starters. Caleb Williams hasn't been able to move the ball, Daniels has been inconsistent, and Nix looks like the limited player we all thought he would be while also making countless mistakes.
Here are the combined stats for the three rookie signal-callers:
- 126-for-196
- 1,061 passing yards
- 0 passing touchdowns
- 6 interceptions
- 2-4 record
Those three have averaged 176 passing yards per game with zero passing touchdowns and six interceptions. Yikes!
When you look into their 2-4 record, it is misleading. You cannot credit Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels for either of the two wins.
The Bears won Week 1 thanks to a comeback win against the Tennessee Titans. Williams led his offense to zero touchdowns. It was the defense and special teams that won that game.
As for Daniels and the Washington Commanders, they just became the first team in NFL history to allow three touchdowns, score no touchdowns, and win a game. They won on seven field goals against the lowly Giants.
Meanwhile, the Falcons have a realistic plan for their future franchise quarterback. They are content to let him develop while Kirk Cousins leads the team. This becomes even more genius after seeing last year's first-overall pick get benched two weeks into the season.