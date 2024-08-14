Rookie edge rusher already making Atlanta Falcons regret draft day decisions
By Nick Halden
Michael Penix Jr. was impressive in his Atlanta Falcons debut. Hitting a memorable sideline pass and showing impressive poise in the pocket and control of the offense. Yes, you saw the reasons for concern as well with misses and an obvious need to improve touch, however, the potential was there.
The quarterback's debut did little to ease concerns about the direction the Falcons have taken. A player with the rookie's talent sitting on the bench for at least two years is poor management. It only makes sense if you have a complete roster and didn't need a starter with the top-ten pick you spent on a bench player.
To be clear, this isn't an anti-Penix take but pointing out the obvious flaws in a team that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2017 drafting Penix and signing Kirk Cousins in the same offseason. A potentially bad decision that is going to be highlighted the entire season. It's one that a certain Vikings edge rusher is already making look bad in early preseason action.
Dallas Turner could have been the missing piece for the Atlanta Falcons playoff hopes
Dallas Turner made his Minnesota Vikings debut this past weekend and wasted no time showing his potential impact. Turner forced the Raiders to settle on an early impressive drive ending it with an impressive sack of the Raiders quarterback.
Turner was the safest selection of this year's edge rushers and made the most sense for Atlanta. The Falcons had enough belief in Penix to draft the quarterback inside the top ten, which can be justified if they had avenues to fill their other position concerns.
Looking at the secondary and the pass rush this wasn't the case. Any plan the Falcons have doesn't seem to include adding capable edge rushers or properly supporting A.J. Terrell.
Head coach Raheem Morris has proven to be elite at getting the best out of average pieces. However, no one in this league can consistently generate a pass rush without having at least one capable edge rusher. Bralen Trice is gone for the season and the concerns with Arnold Ebiketie are obvious.
If the Falcons were going to sign Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal no matter how the draft played out the wise decision was to take Dallas Turner. Bring in a starter and not a player who at best is a bench option for two seasons.
Turner's impact is hypothetical but would at least be a contributing factor to Atlanta's playoff chances. He certainly wouldn't be holding a clipboard riding the bench. Atlanta's draft approach and decision to take a player who isn't going to play already looks bad and is likely to continue to catch heat as the season begins.