Rumors already swirling about Kirk Cousins being one-and-done in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to be their starting quarterback for the next few years. They then drafted Michael Penix Jr. as a high-upside backup who will be their starter in a few years. The plan is clear but some do not understand that, or they just like to stir the pot.
ESPN's Dan Graziano put together an article titled "Judging overreactions to 2024 NFL offseason: Signings, draft" (ESPN+ subscription required) and, unsurprisingly, the Falcons made an appearance. He claims that it is not an overreaction that the new veteran passer for the Falcons could be done after just one season.
NFL insider believes Falcons will trade Kirk Cousins after one season
If there is one thing we know in this league, it is that anything can happen. Now, whether or not something is likely to happen is another story. For the Falcons, they aren't likely to trade Kirk Cousins after just one season, even if he has some struggles.
However, it is still possible, and Dan Graziano thinks it is a strong possibility. He believes if Cousins struggles the media and fan pressure will push the Falcons to trade Kirk Cousins and enter their fourth-straight season with a new starting quarterback—even knowing the dead cap it would leave.
"Trading Cousins would mean a $37.5 million dead-money charge for 2025, and they would have paid him $62.5 million for one season. That's also not ideal, but if Atlanta really believes in Penix and thinks he's ready at that point, it's not prohibitive."- Dan Graziano
After seeing a franchise eat a historic $40 million dead-cap hit a few years ago, thinking they would eat a few million less than that isn't out of the question. Nevertheless, this is a much different situation than a few years ago, Terry Fontenot has built this team because of that historic cap charge and is in the prime of his tenure. He won't be looking to take some dead cap on for the future.
Pressure is another factor the media has thrown out there. Sure, any team is susceptible to some peer pressure but based on what we have seen from this organization, they aren't going to give in to it. They chose to take on the pressure that drafting Penix Jr. would bring and they have not shied away one bit.
All in all, Kirk Cousins is here to stay for, at least, two or three seasons. Even if he struggles as a first-year Falcon, the franchise won't make any brash decisions like trading him.