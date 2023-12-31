Russell Wilson could eye revenge game by signing with the Falcons
Russell Wilson may look for an opportunity to get revenge against the Denver Broncos next year and signing with the Atlanta Falcons would give him the chance to do that
The situation in Denver is a mess. You have a team that traded and paid for Russell Wilson two years ago and subsequently gave up draft capital for a coach this past offseason who doesn't see eye-to-eye with the quarterback.
With recent events, it is a guarantee that Wilson will be released in the offseason. Wilson may want to sign with a team that will give him the opportunity to get sweet revenge right off the bat and the Atlanta Falcons would give him that opportunity.
Russell Wilson can get revenge by signing with the Atlanta Falcons
You are going to hear Russell Wilson's name a lot over the next few months. He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who will be released by a team that gave up so much for him. This will be the Derek Carr situation on steroids.
Early rumors are that the Atlanta Falcons will be among the teams who will be interested in the veteran.
There are plenty of reasons why Wilson would want to sign with the Falcons (great skill players and offensive line, great defense, weak division, etc.), and among them could be his desire to seek revenge
At some point during the 2024 NFL Season, the Atlanta Falcons will be traveling to Denver to take on the Broncos.
Just imagine the media attention that game would receive. It would be a more bitter version of his first game with the Broncos against the Seahawks last season.
Not to mention, the Falcons as a team would be going against a head coach who has not been on their Christmas card list. Sean Payton has certainly done his fair share of things to get the Falcons to dislike him.
The amount of motivation the Falcons would have would be unmeasurable.
I am not saying that signing Russell Wilson would be a great idea. I think it is a decision that Terry Fontenot needs to mull over over the next three months—along with the fans. It will be a franchise-defining decision.