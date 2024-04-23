Scott Carasik's 2024 Final League-Wide NFL Mock Draft
Who will your favorite team pick on Thursday night in Detroit?
The 2024 NFL Draft is on Thursday and is going to be a great experience in how the NFL selects their next generation of super stars. The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of key decisions to make including whether or not they should trade down or who they should select. In this exercise looking into the whole leage, no trades will be projected. NFL teams will take players based on multiple different trains of thought: best player available model, need-based scheme fits or some combination of the two.
The Atlanta Falcons tend to go closer to a best player available model but focus on scheme fits and off-field fits. General manager Terry Fontenot has given off the idea he takes best player available, but there's a component of how the player fits in with the locker room and the culture they want to build. There's also the idea that he's taking players that impact the team most now and in the future as opposed to taking guys who are pure best player available or pure need.
No. 1 Chicago Bears (from Carolina): QB Caleb Williams, Southern California
The most obvious pick in the entire draft is going to be Caleb Williams to the Bears. Chicago has never had a franchise quarterback with his level of talent in their entire franchise history. Williams is the second-best player in the draft behind Marvin Harrison, but he's a quarterback, so there's more value in his selection than in selecting Harrison. A franchise quarterback is always going to be the best pick for a team No. 1 overall and Williams is the best franchise quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence back in the 2021 NFL Draft.
No. 2 Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels, Lousiana State
The Commanders quarterback room is lacking to the point that they need to get a quarterback at the top of the draft. The best non-Caleb Williams quarterback is Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner He's a great fit with the new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury loves a dual-threat quarterback who has all the tools to run his heavy Air Raid offense. Daniels is similar to Lamar Jackson coming out and in any other year would be a No. 1 overall prospect in the draft as a franchise quarterback. Daniels has all the tools to carry a franchise to new heights.
No. 3 New England Patriots: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
The New England Patriots need a franchise quarterback, and Drake Maye is the ideal fit for their schemes under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Maye has the arm, size, and mobility that NFL teams look for from their signal caller. His fit within a Walsh-tree offense and more specifically a Shanahan-Kubiak branch of it is going to help the Patriots become a good team again. They just have to make sure they surround him with the right supporting cast.
No. 4 Arizona Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
Marvin Harrison is the best player in the draft and should be the first non-quarterback selected. The Arizona Cardinals have their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, but could use a true No. 1 wide receiver with their current group being led by Michael Wilson, Chris Moore and Greg Dortch. None of those guys can be the No. 1 guy that Harrison projects to be. And Harrison might just be the best wide receiver in the league when all is said and done. He compares favorably to an A.J. Green level prospect at wide receiver and in this situation, gets drafted at the same spot in the draft.
No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers: WR Malik Nabers, Louisiana State
The Chargers got rid of long-time starters Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and need a true No. 1 wide receiver moving forward for Justin Herbert to throw to. Malik Nabers is a perfect fit for the kind of offense that Jim Harbaugh wants to run with the Chargers as that No. 1 wide receiver. He's insanely fast, can burn a defense deep and uses his speed to open up routes underneath. Much like Jamarr Chase, he can carry an offense and makes the other wide receivers around him better.
No. 6 New York Giants: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Bennie Fowler, Sterling Shepherd, Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins were the starting wide receivers for Daniel Jones since the Giants have drafted Jones. They've never provided their quarterback with the all-around No. 1 they needed to. Rome Odunze corrects that problem by giving them that guy. Odunze is similar to Larry Fitzgerald in that he's got the traits that all No. 1 wide receivers in the NFL have and should lead the room off the field.
No. 7 Tennessee Titans: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
The Tennessee Titans need to improve their offensive line for their new head coach Brian Callahan. He's from a lineage of offensive line guys who stress the importance of a strong left tackle, and Joe Alt is the best left tackle prospect to come out in years. Alt was a three year starter for the Fighting Irish and was a team captain for them. He's shown that he can pass protect with the best of them, but does need some work as a run blocker. The Titans would slide him right in at left tackle to start with the rest of their line rounding out with Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry, Dillon Radunz and Nicholas Petit-Frere.
No. 8 Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
The No. 8 in the pick is where the draft truly starts. The picks all before the Falcons selections feel like they're simple and logical. But with J.J. McCarthy sitting at No. 8, the Falcons could very easily trade down with a team that needs a quarterback. Because no trades are projected in this mock draft, the selection here is just who seems to make the most sense for the Falcons from a schematic, need, value and leadership point of view. Terry Fontenot selects players that will make the most impact and have an off-field fit that will bring up the culture in the locker room.
Dallas Turner has all the athleticism in the world to become the next Von Miller. He can rush the passer effectively and led the SEC in sacks in 2023. Turner was a captain for the Crimson Tide and has three years under legendary coach Nick Saban under his belt. Working with someone like Raheem Morris should bring out even more of Turner's talents. And while there is still a lot to pull out of Turner, Alabama's coaching staff has developed him into a competent pass rusher and fantastic run defender. Atlanta's best move would be to take Turner at No. 8 overall if they can't find a trade.
No. 9 Chicago Bears: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
The Chicago Bears addressed the offense in the first round with a franchise quarterback, and while another offensive pick could make sense for them, defense seems to make more sense. Offensive line is extremely deep in this draft and so is wide receiver. The Bears taking a true 4-3 defensive end like Jared Verse to play across from Montez Sweat would be a brilliant move. Considering a defensive tackle makes sense as well, but they did just take Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens in the draft in 2023 to be their long-term starters at the spot.
No. 10 New York Jets: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
The Jets already had a solid defense and went out and added Javon Kinlaw and Haason Reddick to make it even better. On offense, they revamped the offensive line and receiver corps, but are still lacking at tight end. Brock Bowers is the best tight end to come out since Kyle Pitts in 2021 and compares favorably to guys like T.J. Hockenson on the field. Bowers would fit into the "Let's make Aaron Rodgers happy" ideal that the Jets have been using all offseason. With a strong defense and all the weapons and a remade offensive line, Rodgers should be very happy.
No. 11 Minnesota Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Kirk Cousins left the Vikings to head to the Falcons and left the Vikings without a quarterback. The best one that is likely to be available to them is J.J. McCarthy. There is likely to be a situation where the Vikings have to trade up to get him, but he does fit what they would be looking for. As non-believer in McCarthy, this feels like a bad pick for them to make. But the goal of this mock draft is accuracy and not who should be the selection. If the Vikings feel like he can be a franchise quarterback, they should select him.
No. 12 Denver Broncos: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Jonathan Cooper, Nik Bonitto and Baron Browning all had a solid season in 2023. However, the Broncos need someone who can raise the level of the pass rush for the long-term with Cooper entering his final season under contract and Bonitto not showing he can be anything more than a pure pass rusher. Laiatu Latu is the best technical pass rusher in the draft and should have a high enough ceiling to be worth this pick. Similar to Robert Quinn, Latu may never lead the league in sacks or have more than 15 in a season his entire career, but he should be a guy who can lead a pass rush.
No. 13 Las Vegas Raiders: DL Byron Murphy, Texas
The Raiders do need a long-term solution at quarterback, but there's not one available at 13 that can be a franchise guy unless they take a shot at someone like Bo Nix or Michael Penix. Instead, they go to the defensive side of the ball and take Byron Murphy as their new 1-technique defensive tackle so that their big free agent signing Christian Wilkins can play his preferred 3-technique role. Murphy was a 1-technique at Texas and would help out the run defense and pass rush instantly. By adding Murphy to Wilkins on the interior, the edge defenders Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson and Malcolm Koonce should all have their best years for the Raider while the crew is all together.
No. 14 New Orleans Saints: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
The Saints did select Trevor Penning just a year ago at left tackle, but he hasn't looked ready for the part in any way. They could also be losing Ryan Ramcyzk to retirement due to an injury that he's been dealing with in the next couple of years. Olu Fashanu could come right in to compete for a spot at either right tackle or left tackle and upgrade the line for the Saints. This kind of pick also makes sense with the Saints contracts situations and need to bring in as much talent to protect their franchise quarterback Derek Carr.
No. 15 Indianapolis Colts: CB/S Cooper DeJean, Iowa
The Colts are running a fantastic program under Shane Steichen that should breed long-term success, but they need some defenders to help build that side of the ball up. Cooper DeJean is a great fit for the cover-3 defensive concepts that Gus Bradley runs there as either a free safety covering the deep center field or as a cornerback. He would start instantly there and contribute in multiple ways for the Colts. This is also a bit of a best player available pick because of just how good DeJean is at doing his job for the Hawkeyes.
No. 16 Seattle Seahawks: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
The Seahawks are a best player available type of team who like to take players that might not make sense at first glance. Abraham Lucas and Anthony Bradford were not very good on the right side of the line in 2023, and adding Taliese Fuaga to the right tackle role would drastically improve the line. By forcing Lucas and Bradford to compete for the right guard role in 2024, the Seahawks could vastly improve their offensive line in 2024. Fuaga is a dancing bear who is a fantastic right tackle that stonewalled the Murphy twins and Laiatu Latu when Oregon State played UCLA.
No. 17 Jacksonville Jaguars: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
While the Jaguars have their starting tackles set for the 2024 season with Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison, Robinson's contract is up after the season. J.C. Latham is a right tackle by trade and would likely force Harrison to slide over to his more preferred left tackle. This would help the long-term future for the Jaguars offensive line and be a bit unexpected. However, the draft is about the long-term future and health of the team, and the Jaguars should definitely be concerned about who is eventually replacing Robinson's spot on the line.
No. 18 Cincinnati Bengals: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
This is a similar situation to the Jaguars with Trent Brown and Orlando Brown as the primary starting tackles for the Bengals. However, Trent Brown is only under contract for 2024. Amarius Mims is extremely raw as a player with very limited snaps in college and needs to have a redshirt year to help get completely healthy from his injuries and develop into a starting tackle as a pro. Cincinnati would be the perfect spot for him to develop and the Bengals would love to have the athletic Mims playing right tackle for them for the long-term.
No. 19 Los Angeles Rams: DL JerZhan Newton, Illinois
With Aaron Donald going into retirement, the Rams need to replace him with another impact tackle. While JerZhan Newton isn't the same level of player Aaron Donald was coming out of college, the combination of him and Kobie Turner at defensive tackle should give the Rams a much better pass rush than what they'd be looking at without both Newton and Donald. Newton compares best to the Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett and should be a leader for the Rams for the long-term. Filling another role that has been vacated by the retirement of arguably the best penetrating defensive tackle ever.
No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Arthur Smith to help fix the offensive line and offense, but they still have needs all over the team. At cornerback, they brought in Donte Jackson to try and help, but he's in the final year of his contract. Adding someone like Terrion Arnold to the defense would give the Steelers a top-level press cornerback that can team up with Joey Porter, Jr. for the long-term. Pittsburgh having a pair of talented cornerbacks for the long-term should help Mike Tomlin build the defense he's been needing to have to keep up the winning ways.
No. 21 Miami Dolphins: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
The Dolphins offense goes with where Terron Armstead goes. In games Armstead didn't start, there was a noticeable difference in the play from the Dolphins offense. Even if Armstead is healthy for the whole season, Fautanu should be a developmental pick for left tackle while he contributes to a different spot his rookie year like right guard. Building the line should be essential for the Dolphins, and Fautanu has the athleticism, intelligence and overall versatility to be a long-term offensive line piece for Miami. He'd fit in perfectly with the zone scheme with the Dolphins.
No. 22 Philadelphia Eagles: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Both Eagles starting cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry are over 30 years old and on the down swing of their careers. Adding a corner to team long-term with Kelee Ringo should be a goal for the Eagles in this draft. By adding Nate Wiggins, they have a corner who needs to get a bit bigger and stronger, but who is also exceptional in coverage both as a zone and man corner. Allowing him to sit on the bench for a year and contribute as a nickel early in his career, the Eagles could let him bulk up and eventually become one of the best corners in the NFL.
No. 23 Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland via Houston): CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Byron Murphy and Akayleb Evans are mediocre starters at cornerback in the NFL. Quinyon Mitchell is a great fit for the Vikings defense under Brian Flores and would help the Vikings take the next step from an average defense into a top 10 defense. They need a true No. 1 cornerback and while Mitchell isn't there just yet, he has shown to have the tools to become one eventually. Putting Mitchell with Flores would draw the best out of both and help the Vikings win a lot more games. Because of the state of the Vikings roster, they also are able to go best player available here with Mitchell.
No. 24 Dallas Cowboys: OL Graham Barton, Duke
The Dallas Cowboys need to replace Tyler Biadasz at center and bringing in someone like Graham Barton who can play all five spots would be ideal. Barton started out as a center at Duke, but because of need and athleticism, was able to slide over to start at left tackle his last three seasons. In the NFL, he would likely be asked to play any of the five spots on the line and with Dallas, that includes center. Barton should be a plug-and-play replacement for Biadasz and is a technician on the interior line. Barton's long-term comparison could end up looking like Bruce Matthews when all is said and done.
No. 25 Green Bay Packers: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
After losing David Bakhtiari this offseason, the Packers need a new franchise left tackle. Jordan Morgan profiles very well as one for the long-term. Morgan could slot right in ahead of Rasheed Walker and be the guy who solidifies the entire offensive line in front of Jordan Love. He was a four-year starter at left tackle for the Wildcats and fits in extremely well with the Shanahan-style scheme that the Packers run. Morgan's athletic profile would put him near the top of all left tackles in the NFL, and he should be able to be that franchise left tackle the Packers just lost.
No. 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Kool Aid McKinstry, Alabama
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Carlton Davis in the offseason and don't have a direct replacement on the roster. Cornerback should absolutely be a target for them with how little talent they have on the starting unit past Jamel Dean. Alabama's Kool Aid McKinstry would be an instant starter for the Buccaneers as their No. 1 cornerback. He's a perfect fit for Todd Bowles' heavy zone scheme. This would be a bit reactionary for the Buccaneers, but they don't have many guys right now that can match up with Chris Olave or Drake London on their roster as it is.
No. 27 Arizona Cardinals (from Houston): OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
After addressing wide receiver at No. 4 overall with Marvin Harrison, the Cardinals continue to build around Kyler Murray by adding an offensive lineman who could start from day one over Elijah Wilkinson at left guard in Jackson Powers-Johnson. Powers-Johnson played center and guard at Oregon and fits in well with the Cardinals' scheme under Drew Petzing. The Rimington Trophy winner for best interior offensive lineman in the game could potentially unseat Hjalte Froholdt for the starting center job if the Cardinals don't feel Froholdt is worth starting in 2024.
No. 28 Buffalo Bills: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
After trading away Stephon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis to the Jaguars, the Bills went out and signed Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins. But with just Justin Shorter and Khalil Shakir as the other receivers on the roster, the Bills need to add someone who has that potential to be a true No. 1 for their receiving room. Adonai Mitchell has shown that he can be that true number one. He's got the size and speed that helps him destroy defenses deep. He's one of the best receivers in the draft and can attack any portion of the defense with his abilities.
No. 29 Detroit Lions: OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Both of the Lions starting guards are over 30 years old. Adding Zach Frazier to the mix would give them a top option long term at either of the guard spots or even at center in case of injury to Frank Ragnow. Frazier started at left guard and center while he was at West Virginia and was a two-time All-American for the Mountaineers. Frazier's long-term potential could allow the Lions to work him along slowly so that he doesn't have to start right away. The Lions need to protect Goff and this would be a great fit for their line for the long term.
No. 30 Baltimore Ravens: WR Brian Thomas, Louisiana State
The Ravens lost Odell Beckham in the offseason and didn't fully replace him. Rashod Bateman isn't even really good enough to compare to Beckham. Brian Thomas would instantly upgrade over what Beckham was in 2023 while he was fighting back from the ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl in 2021. Thomas was the second-best wide receiver for the Tigers during the last couple of years and would be used to the role he'll have to play for the Ravens.
No. 31 San Francisco 49ers: CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
The 49ers cornerbacks are mediocre at best. Even with the additions of Isaac Yiadom, Rock Ya-Sin and Chase Lucas, the 49ers still need a No. 1 cornerback for their scheme. T.J. Tampa isn't ideal for all of the schemes, but he'd be fantastic in the scheme that Nick Sorensen will run for that defense. They tend to run a lot of Cover 3 concepts within the scheme, and that's where Tampa will excell in the NFL. Tampa was a bit of a ballhawk at Iowa State, and that will be welcomed in San Francisco.
No. 32 Kansas City Chiefs: WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Even after signing Hollywood Brown, the Chiefs need a wide receiver after Rashee Rice's recent legal issues and them having just Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney to round out the wide receiver group. Adding Troy Franklin might be a little bit of a reach, but he's a great fit for Andy Reid's offense as a potential No. 1 wide receiver. He has the size and speed to be a deep threat for Patrick Mahomes and the route running potential to be an all-around offensive weapon for the Chiefs.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.