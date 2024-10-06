Should the Atlanta Falcons attempt to go all in on Davante Adams?
By Nick Halden
The Raiders Davante Adams saga is one of the oddest breakups we have seen. Adams picked the Raiders as his landing spot after what appeared to be an amicable divorce with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The star receiver wanted the chance to play with his college quarterback Derek Carr, a reunion that lasted five minutes before the Raiders jettisoned Carr in favor of Jimmy G.
Since that time the Raiders have been through three quarterbacks and it is easy to see Adams' frustration growing. Things came to a head last week when Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce liked a social media post about Adams being on the move. Not a great look for your head coach or your franchise player, predictably Adams now wants to be traded and is dropping what seems to be purposeful cryptic posts to mess with NFL fans.
Should the Atlanta Falcons have any interest in trading for Davante Adams?
Adams has already been linked to the Jets and Saints due to his two former quarterbacks. What appears to be clear is his time with the Raiders is coming to an abrupt and somewhat expected end. You cannot play in this offense as arguably the best receiver in the league and expect to stay in that conversation.
Adams needs a new landing spot and it is fun to imagine what that would look like within Zac Robinson's offense. Would Adams instantly make this team better, unquestionably yes. However, there are far more pressing needs Atlanta should be spending their open cap space and draft picks on.
Atlanta keeping away from any negotiations from Adams isn't about whether or not the receiver is a fit. Put his talent on any roster and that team is going to be better with a far higher chance of winning with regularity. Despite this, Atlanta should stay away even if that means Adams landing in the division.
Having enough playmakers isn't this team's problem it is the fact Kirk Cousins and Younghoe Koo must put on their capes for this team to win. Atlanta cannot rush the passer and the deeper into the season we go the larger this problem becomes.
Deciding not to chase after Adams shouldn't have anything to do with the lack of a fit for the star receiver. It is about the fact adding Adams isn't changing this team's ceiling the way finding a great pass rusher would. Atlanta's focus needs to be on finding someone capable of putting heat on the quarterback, not another weapon no matter how great that player might be.