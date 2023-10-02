Should the Atlanta Falcons be interested in chasing Kirk Cousins?
By Nick Halden
One of the more interesting quarterback fits speculated as an Atlanta Falcons target is current Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. After watching the Falcons on Sunday it is hard not to search for other starting options that could free a great skill position group that continues to struggle to make the expected impact.
The answer to the question is simple the Atlanta Falcons should have a level of interest in Kirk if the veteran is on the market. Obviously, the Falcons decision would be based on the potential cost and how quickly they believe Cousins would be able to start in the Atlanta offense.
Kirk Cousins is one of the most maligned players in the league but is clearly a top 10-15 quarterback and gives this Atlanta Falcons team a chance to be an NFC contender. They would still clearly be an underdog but a capable offense to pair with a great defense would have Atlanta knocking on the door as the 3rd or 4th best team in the conference.
Kirk Cousins objectively makes this team better and takes the Falcons' offense from laughably dependent on Bijan Robinson to an interesting unit.
It seems incredibly unlikely, however, that even if the Vikings were to part ways with Cousins it would be the Falcons that landed the veteran quarterback. There is also the obvious problem of a stubborn Arthur Smith who is likely going to stick with Desmond Ridder until Atlanta's season is all but over.
Kirk Cousins is more likely to be Atlanta's quarterback in the 2024 season with the Falcons signing the veteran in the off-season after another frustrating end. Atlanta is far away from making this decision but signing Cousins and drafting a quarterback to develop seems the best case for a team that is obviously a quarterback away from being an interesting NFC contender.