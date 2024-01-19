Should the Atlanta Falcons bring back Calais Campbell?
By Nick Halden
One of the best veteran signings of the Atlanta Falcons 2023 off-season was Calais Campbell. The veteran pass rusher clearly helped the defensive line take a huge step forward. Despite his age, he remained healthier than Grady Jarrett or David Onyemata.
It is safe to say that if all three stayed healthy and on the field, the season ends a bit differently. This was a different defense when Grady Jarrett was in the middle of it and losing him cannot be overstated enough. Onyemata was in and out of the lineup and Campbell was often left to carry the unit down the stretch.
Campbell finished the year with the most sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (17) he has had in a season since 2019. There is no question that the veteran can still play if he doesn't retire and is willing to return.
The question here really isn't whether or not the Falcons should attempt to bring back Calais. The veteran leader's presence and production are both needed on this roster. The bigger question is will he return to Atlanta after this season?
It seems if you're Calais it would be far more appealing to target the Chiefs, Ravens, or 49ers as obvious Super Bowl contenders moving into next year. While the Falcons could attract more free agents based on who they hire at head coach they are the furthest thing from a proven contender.
Calais Campbell deserved better in his lone season in Atlanta and perhaps a reunion will change this. However, it seems more likely if the veteran returns that he opts to choose a clear Super Bowl contender. If, however, he prefers familiarity and to have another chance to play a full season with Jarrett Onyemata there is no question it is time to run it back.