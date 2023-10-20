Should the Atlanta Falcons check in on Kirk Cousins?
By Nick Halden
While there are few quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to that could be viewed as an upgrade over Desmond Ridder there is one interesting option. If the Vikings continue to lose and decide to send Kirk Cousins to his next landing spot the Falcons are one speculated landing spot.
Cousins has a no-trade clause meaning a team is likely only going to be able to trade for Kirk if Cousins views it as a long-term option. If the Falcons aren't willing to sign Kirk past this season there is no match and likely isn't one regardless.
While Atlanta should at least check in on the veteran quarterback it is far too late to attempt to bring in a highly-paid veteran to install in this offense long term. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have set this season up to sink or swim with Desmond Ridder as their quarterback. Ridder isn't going to be benched easily and the team is not looking to make a splashy move at the position.
If Atlanta adds to the position during the season it will be a move due to injury or because Ridder and Heinicke have left the team no other choice but to search for answers. The idea of Kirk Cousins in Atlanta after weeks of watching Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder is a fun idea but a failed one.
The Falcons aren't looking to make a move at the position and Ridder is going to be the starter until the Falcons season is over or he is throwing 3-4 picks every game. Smith's pride and the entire way the season has been set up leaves no other choice for a team whose entire season now hinges on Ridder.
Kirk in Atlanta makes sense for both sides at first glance but when you consider the teams and situation it simply isn't going to happen with the Falcons.