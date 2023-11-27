Should the Atlanta Falcons consider making another change at quarterback?
Despite beating the New Orleans Saints, Desmond Ridder's turnover struggles continued to hurt the Falcons
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints and currently hold the 4th seed in the playoff race. Atlanta's win over the Saints was fueled by a defense led by Jessie Bates and a rushing attack that took the pressure off Desmond Ridder. Despite making a handful of impressive plays the issue for Desmond Ridder yet again was turnovers.
Twice when the Falcons had great drives going that could have put the game close to out of reach Ridder tossed the ball to the wrong team. Desmond's turnovers are far from the only issue within this offense but they are what has cost the team games.
Atlanta, however, has no better options on their current roster and must stick with Desmond Ridder. We watched Heinicke start under Arthur Smith's system and the results were as bad or worse.
Logan Woodside obviously isn't a starting NFL quarterback leaving the Falcons options as either Desmond Ridder or bringing in an outside option. At this point in the season, there isn't anyone on the market who can come in learn Smith's system, and be an upgrade over Ridder.
Desmond has all of the talent but continues to make the same mistakes staring down his receivers and forcing plays that simply aren't there. Atlanta is in control of their division and just beat their hated rival in spite of the quarterback situation. They aren't close to considering a change and will continue to start Ridder until the end of the season.
Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, and Colt McCoy headline quarterbacks still on the market. All come with clear issues and limitations at this stage of their respective careers. For better or worse this team is Desmond Ridder's moving forward. Atlanta doesn't have an option on their roster to turn to and at this point in the season, there isn't an answer in free agency.