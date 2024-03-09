Should the Atlanta Falcons consider re-signing Calvin Ridley?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons clearly need a second receiver behind Drake London and will have limited options in free agency. With Drake London the only starting receiver under contract the team will need to make additions both in free agency and the draft.
Calvin Ridley is the best receiver hitting free agency and with ties to Atlanta makes a level of sense. When you consider how things ended it does lead to the question of whether a reunion is possible. The answer to that question is entirely up to Ridley and whether a return to Atlanta would be good for his health.
For the Falcons, there should be zero problems with targeting the best receiver on the market and a player who is a clear fit for the organization. The coaching staff and leadership that dealt with Ridley is now gone and Zac Robinson will look to put his own stamp on this offense.
Calvin Ridley would be a great fit along with Kyle Pitts and Drake London. If the team signed Ridley, brought in a speed option, and drafted a rookie or two to develop it could be a great group. Receiver is a position that has held Atlanta back each of the past two seasons.
If they can find a way to get the needed depth it will go a long way in fixing their offensive struggles. While this is obviously dependent on the quarterback question it is an important step. Calvin Ridley returning to Atlanta makes sense for both sides and would give the team a chance at a far better ending for one of the better players they have had in their recent history.
His skill set fits well within the offense Atlanta wants to build as well as complimenting London and Pitts. If Ridley would consider a reunion there is zero question the Falcons should be in on the chase for the best receiver on the market.