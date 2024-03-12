Should the Atlanta Falcons draft a quarterback after signing Kirk Cousins?
By Nick Halden
For the first time in three seasons, the Atlanta Falcons will kick off a year with a capable starting quarterback. Matt Ryan's final season in Atlanta was defined by a terrible offensive line and a lack of weapons. The next two seasons somehow managed to get worse with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder being the decided upon answers.
Each player flamed out and left Atlanta fans feeling as if they were simply a quarterback away from returning to the playoffs. With Kirk Cousins now at the helm they should be favored in the NFC South and have playoff expectations in year one with Zac Robinson and Cousins leading the offense.
Despite the addition of the Cousins could the team still draft a quarterback? The answer is clearly yes, with the team needing a long-term solution at the position. Even if Cousins ages well he is only under contract for the next four seasons.
Atlanta should consider themselves in the quarterback market each year even if Cousins were to play at an MVP level. The team needs to do what they failed to do under Matt Ryan and bring in someone to learn behind the veteran.
Even if the pick doesn't work out as hoped Atlanta should be drafting a quarterback each of the next two seasons. Look at the Chiefs or Packers as examples of what can happen if you give a quarterback the needed time to develop behind a talented veteran.
Kirk Cousins is going to be Atlanta's starter for at least the next two seasons but this shouldn't rule the Falcons out from taking a quarterback this year. This is especially the case in the later rounds or if Michael Penix falls within their draft reach. Atlanta owes to themselves to attempt to find a long-term solution to learn behind veteran Kirk Cousins.