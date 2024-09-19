Steelers already regret hiring Arthur Smith after just two games
As a whole, Arthur Smith has led two disappointing offensive showings through his first two games as the offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has orchestrated enough points to help the team to a 2-0 record but all the credit should go to their swarming defense.
Falcons fans saw the return of their past head coach to open the season which, unfortunately, led to a loss despite allowing no touchdowns. That is where the disappointment has sprouted among Steelers fans, their team cannot get into the endzone consistently.
Arthur Smith struggling to get his Steelers into the endzone
Arthur Smith was hired as the Atlanta Falcons head coach in 2021 thanks to the efficient offenses he led in Tennessee. However, it did not translate to Atlanta as they ranked 24th, 14th, and 30th in touchdown percentage after entering the redzone.
Mike Tomlin hoped that Smith would revive his efficiency from the last time he was an offensive coordinator. So far, that has been anything but the case as the Steelers are tied for 29th, converting just 25% of their redzone trips in TDs.
Ironically, that stat might not be fair to illustrate because they have only entered the red area four times through two games.
When looking at each of their offensive possessions, things are not pretty. Without their defense, they would certainly be 0-2.
Arthur Smith's offensive drives Week 1 vs. ATL:
- Field Goal (10 plays, 31 yards)
- Field Goal (10 plays, 18 yards)
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards)
- Field Goal (4 plays, 45 yards)
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards)
- Field Goal (9 plays, 24 yards)
- Field Goal (5 plays, 46 yards)
- Turnover on Downs (13 plays, 72 yards)
- Punt (3 plays, -21 yards)
- Field Goal (7 plays, 11 yards)
Week 2 vs. DEN:
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards)
- Touchdown (12 plays, 78 yards)
- Punt (11 plays, 48 yards)
- Field Goal (7 plays, 57 yards)
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards)
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards)
- Field Goal (4 plays, 45 yards)
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards)
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards)
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards)
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards)
The number of drives where they have run tons of plays and gone nowhere or even backward is staggering. Nothing has them excited about their new offensive coordinator's scheme thus far.
Yes, it is just two weeks into the season but they rank 30th in total yards, 30th in pass yards, and 26th in points.
Those are stats that we saw yearly with the Falcons. We all know how well that goes throughout a full season. Tomlin will need perfection from his defense if they want to make a push for the postseason.