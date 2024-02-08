Super Bowl LVIII: Who should Falcons fans root for?
Taking a look at the former Dirty Birds in this year's Super Bowl.
Falcons on the Kansas City Chiefs
First, the argument for the home team. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, that is the AFC team, meaning the Kansas City Chiefs. Just in case your knowledge of former Falcons in Kansas City is a blank space, the Kansas City Chiefs have two former Falcons players on their roster for SB LVIII. For Falcons fans interested in seeing former players succeed, look no further than the Kansas City Chiefs. These players took the Falcons' red and black and shook it off into red and yellow.
DT Mike Pennel
Defensive Tackle Mike Pennel played for the Atlanta Falcons for one year during the 2021-2022 season. In 10 games played for Atlanta that season, Pennel recorded 21 tackles, including nine solo. After the 2021 campaign, he played a single year for the Chicago Bears before returning to the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he played in 2019/2020 before going to the Falcons. In the 2023 NFL season, Pennel has appeared in 3 games for the Chiefs, totaling four tackles with one tackle for loss.
BONUS: DT Matt Dickerson
Matt Dickerson was an Arthur Smith carryover from Arthur Smith's time as the OC for the Tennessee Titans. After three seasons in Nashville with Arthur Smith, Dickerson did not play in the 2021 season. In 2022, he was reunited with Coach Smith, appearing in six games as a Falcon, totaling 12 tackles, including three solo and one tackle for loss. In 2023, Dickerson has split time between the active roster and practice squad (where he is currently located). In 12 appearances for the Chiefs this season, Dickerson has 15 tackles, including seven solo and one tackle for loss.