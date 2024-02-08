Super Bowl LVIII: Who should Falcons fans root for?
Taking a look at the former Dirty Birds in this year's Super Bowl.
Falcons in the Super Bowl
Just because the Falcons aren't in the Super Bowl doesn't mean you can't root for some former Falcons. Since the Chiefs and 49ers have a few ex-Dirty Birds each, you can support your former Dirty Birds no matter who you root for. Maybe you decide to root against Kyle Shanahan, perhaps you opt to root for the team with more former Atlanta players, or maybe you don't even pick your temporary team based on anything like that. Whatever the case, no matter how disappointing it is for the Falcons not to have made it know this: At least two former Falcons will finally wake up with a ring come February 12th.