Surprising Bijan stats should have Atlanta re-thinking backfield decisions
By Nick Halden
Another season of an Atlanta Falcons first-round pick failing to live up to early expectations. While Bijan Robinson has been good in the early going the back is far from the generational greatness expected. Perhaps some of these expectations are unfair but there is an easy argument Robinson hasn't been the best back in his own draft class.
Just as there is a growing argument Robinson hasn't been the best option in the backfield for Atlanta. Tyler Allgeier has started the year with 27-rush attempts for 166-rushing yards averaging a shocking 6.1-yards-per carry. Bijan has had a far heavier workload with 55-rush attempts for 224-rushing yards managing only 4.1-yards-per-carry.
Bijan Robinson has been the second-best option for the Atlanta Falcons rushing attack
Give Tyler Allgeier credit for making the most of his limited touches. With less than half the attempts of Robinson, Allgeier has only 48 fewer rushing yards and averages two more yards per carry. This speaks to Robinson's continued struggles and just how great Allgeier has been in limited chances.
Watching Allgeier you feel as if the back is going to break a big play at any moment while it is slightly surprising anytime Robinson makes it far past the line of scrimmage. In fairness to Robinson, the starting back has over 100-receiving yards more than Allgeier increasing his value.
However, this doesn't change the fact Allgeier has been the more consistent option and should be given far more reps by Zac Robinson. If the trends are simlpy due to a small sample size Robinson's workload can easily be increased again.
Robinson owes it to this Atlanta offense to give them their best chance at a balanced attack and thus far that has been Tyler Allgeier. Robinson is the more talented back and has a far higher ceiling as a player. While this is undisputable the results on the field continue to favor the effort of Allgeier over the talent of Robinson. Until this changes the Falcons should continue to give the third-year back a heavier workload.