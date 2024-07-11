Surprising Falcon named as possible 2024 roster cut
By Nick Halden
Sports Illustrated took the time to look at potential Falcons on the bubble heading deeper into the summer. It is a well-constructed list that looks at the obvious in Taylor Heinicke or Richie Grant with one surprising name making the cut.
Utility player Avery Williams was pointed to as a potential cut with the addition of Ray-Ray McCloud pointed to as the reasoning. McCloud is a more experienced return man and would give the Falcons a consistent offensive weapon to stretch the field.
However, considering Atlanta's lack of depth at receiver both players should make the roster. Williams carries value not only as a return specialist but in his ability to play multiple positions. Serving as emergency depth in the secondary and at halfback makes him worthy of a roster spot.
This depth comes along with elite return skills that Williams flashed in the 2022 season. Moving a cheap utility player who carries his value would be a mistake. One Atlanta cannot afford to make in a tight cap situation.
If McCloud were to go down with injury who is Atlanta's second return option? Mike Hughes was a complete mess and Rondale Moore is far too important on offense to risk. Having Williams stretches your depth at three different positions and gives you a change-of-pace weapon to mix in offensively.
Cutting Williams would be a surprise and a clear mistake. The rationale behind putting the utility player on the list makes sense. However, it does ignore the multiple positions Williams can serve as depth at an extremely cheap rate.
There isn't a player in free agency Atlanta can sign as depth that gives them both the possible ceiling of Williams. Considering the new kick-off rules being put into place there is extra incentive as well to have greater depth at the returner position.