Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: How Will Their Players Fare in Fantasy Football?
Fantasy football has been growing steadily over the last ten years, and it seems like everyone is involved in at least one league by the time the NFL season rolls around. Whether it’s daily fantasy, keeper leagues, or your traditional fantasy drafts, players and their respective performances will lead to angry group chats, massive celebrations, and potentially a lot of money changing hands by the end of the year.
As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for the start of their season, I wanted to take a deep dive into the fantasy prospects of a few key players. We’ll look into quarterback Desmond Ridder, running backs Bijan Robison and Tyler Allgeier, wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, kicker Younghoe Koo and then their defensive unit as a whole.
1. Desmond Ridder
Quarterback Desmond Ridder is currently ranked outside the top 25 QB’s on ESPN’s fantasy rankings, behind Kyler Murray who might not even play half the season, Bryce Young who will be starting as a rookie for the Panthers, and Ryan Tannehill who may be completely washed at this point and could potentially be benched for rookie Will Levis at some point this year.
It’s likely Ridder is ranked this low because he’s only started four games and looked average at best during his starts last season, but that doesn’t take into account that Kyle Pitts was injured, Bijan Robinson wasn’t drafted yet, and Mack Hollins and Jonnu Smith hadn’t joined the team at that point. Ridder seems like a solid QB2 who can potentially put up QB1 numbers in the right matchup.