Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: How Will Their Players Fare in Fantasy Football?
2. Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson is currently the fourth-ranked running back on ESPN, and that seems appropriate based on his skill set, the system head coach Arthur Smith runs, and the fact that Ridder is such an unknown at the quarterback position. Robinson will likely catch 4-5 passes per game, has a good chance of putting up 100+ total yards in every game, and should score at least 9-10 touchdowns by the end of the season.
Unfortunately for Tyler Allgeier, Robinson’s presence means expectations need to be stunted for him going into this season. The second-year running back will likely still get 8-10 carries a game as Smith shuffles his play-calling, but it seems like a situation where Allgeier could put up 2 points one week and then 13 the next if he scores a touchdown.
Robinson should be considered a high-end RB1 who you start every week no matter the matchup, whereas Allgeier falls strictly into the flex/low-end RB2 conversation for now. Unless he takes much of a role as a pass-catcher, running back Cordarrelle Patterson shouldn’t be considered in fantasy leagues currently.