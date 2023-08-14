Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: How Will Their Players Fare in Fantasy Football?
3 of 5
3. Drake London
Wide receiver Drake London has high expectations going into this season, and many are expecting him to take “the leap”. He’s currently ranked as the 27th WR on ESPN and that seems appropriate for now based on what we’ve seen from Ridder and the run-heavy system that Smith deploys.
London may be in a situation where he sees a ton of targets though as their main wide receiver, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him finish as a top-15 receiver if he can add a couple of touchdowns by the end of the year. He seems like a strong WR2 play throughout the season with the expectation that he could put up WR1 numbers on some weeks.